Spain welcomes ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza

Spain expressed its support Sunday for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release by Hamas of the first three Israeli hostages, who had been held for more than 15 months.

"It is important that the ceasefire be consolidated and allow the release of the remaining hostages and the massive influx of humanitarian aid of which Spain will be a part, for which the work of UNRWA is essential and irreplaceable," the Spanish government said in a statement.

It conveyed its best wishes for the hostages' recovery, emphasizing the significance of these steps toward peace.

"It is essential that negotiations between the parties resume immediately in order to advance to the successive phases of the agreement," the statement continued.

"Stabilization efforts in Gaza will only be viable if the Palestinian Authority assumes its governance responsibilities in all Palestinian territories, restores security and basic services, and prepares for the reconstruction of Gaza."

Spain also reaffirmed its dedication to the two-state solution as the key to regional peace.

"The Government of Spain will continue to work with regional partners and allies to promote the implementation of the two-state solution, which is the best guarantee of peace and stability for the region."