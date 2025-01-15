Slovak lawmaker says world cannot be balanced without Russia's participation

A senior Slovak lawmaker on Tuesday said the world cannot achieve balance without Moscow's participation, during an ongoing visit by a parliamentary delegation from Bratislava to the Russian capital.

"Without Russia's participation, the world cannot be balanced," said Andrej Danko, deputy speaker of Slovakia's National Council, according to a statement by Russia's Federation Council. Danko's comments followed talks between the delegation and Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko.

Highlighting the potential in Slovakia's partnership with Russia, particularly in energy and trade, Danko said both countries share a common history and values.

"Unfortunately, Brussels politicians do not want good relations with Russia. But I am sure that the situation in Europe will change," he said.

The statement also quoted Tibor Gaspar, another deputy speaker in the delegation, as saying their visit to Moscow signals Slovakia's readiness for dialogue.

"The fact that we were received at such a high level is an important signal that Russia is willing to communicate with those interested in such dialogue," Gaspar added.

According to the Federation Council, the meeting between Matvienko and the Slovak delegation focused on bilateral ties and prospects for interparliamentary cooperation. Matvienko expressed appreciation for the Slovak lawmakers' efforts to restore parliamentary dialogue.

"Slovakia today is one of the few European countries that acts as a sovereign state with a leader who defends national interests," Matvienko said.

On Monday, the Slovak delegation, which arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a visit scheduled to last until Wednesday, also met with Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma.





