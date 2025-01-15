German military set to get authority to shoot down suspected drones

Germany's Cabinet approved draft legislation on Wednesday expanding military powers to combat suspected drones, particularly those threatening the nation's critical infrastructure.

"Drones as instruments for espionage and sabotage can pose a serious threat, especially to our critical infrastructure," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. "Especially since (the start of Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, we've seen drones being deployed more frequently, presenting growing challenges."

The amendment to the Aviation Security Act would grant the armed forces, or Bundeswehr, authority to use force against drones when police capabilities are insufficient and support is requested.

Military force against suspected drones would only be authorized as a last resort when there is reasonable suspicion that an unmanned aircraft threatens human life, or critical facilities, and when other defensive measures have been exhausted.

The legislation comes in response to rising reports in recent months of suspicious drone activity over sensitive sites and military facilities across Germany. Officials are especially concerned about advanced drones with capabilities far beyond commercial models, indicating potential state-sponsored surveillance.

Up to now, the Bundeswehr has had limited authority in responding to suspicious aircraft-restricted to forcing them to land, threatening to use armed force, or firing warning shots.

The ruling Social Democrats and Greens plan to introduce the new bill to parliament during this legislative period, though its majority approval remains uncertain. The Bundestag plans two short sessions on Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 10-11 ahead of snap federal elections on Feb. 23.