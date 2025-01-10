Ukraine says it presented its 2025 strategy to allies at meeting in Germany

Ukraine presented the Western allies its strategy for 2025, its main objective as the stabilization of the front line, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov outlined other objectives, including strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, strengthening the protection of the air and sea routes, and asymmetric responses to attempts to gain advantages at the expense of the scale of attacks at a meeting at the Ramstein base in Germany, the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry refrained from providing concrete details about the strategy due to its sensitive nature.

NATO's Ukraine Defense Contact Group had a meeting on Thursday at the US air base of Ramstein located in southwestern Germany to discuss boosting support for Kyiv.

Opening the meeting, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine while UK Defense Secretary John Healey said 30,000 drones would be sent to the country under a £45 million ($55 million) contract, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to send additional guided missiles for Iris-T air defense systems based in Ukraine.



