Germany to send more anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Germany said on Thursday that it will send additional guided missiles for Iris-T air defense systems based in Ukraine.

These missiles were originally intended for the German military but are now being diverted directly from production to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a US air force base in the southwestern town of Ramstein.

Pointing to Russia's ongoing airstrikes, Pistorius said: "We will first supply Ukraine before we replenish our stocks."

The minister, who was taking part at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, did not provide an exact number.

The German decision to send the anti-aircraft missiles came in the wake of urgent calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more drones and anti-aircraft systems to counter Russian military attacks.

Germany will also move two Patriot air defense systems and 200 soldiers to Poland within the next few weeks and they will directly report to NATO, for an expected six months, Pistorius said.