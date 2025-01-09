Germany accuses US President-elect Donald Trump of trying to divide Europe

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Thursday accused US President-elect Donald Trump of attempting to sow division among European nations, calling for a united European front in response.

"Europe must stick together," Habeck said during an interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

Habeck asserted that Trump, during his previous term, tried to split European unity by striking deals with individual nations and suggested he would repeat those efforts. "Germany in particular depends on Europe sticking together," he said, noting that trade policy attacks, such as tariffs, would largely target German products.

As Germany holds the largest trade surplus with the US among European nations, Habeck highlighted the importance of European Union backing, emphasizing that trade policy is an EU competence.

CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ CRITICIZES TRUMP'S REMARKS



Habeck's comments follow criticism from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who on Wednesday denounced Trump over his recent remarks about acquiring Greenland and possibly Canada.

"Borders must not be moved by force. This principle applies and is a foundation of our peace order," Scholz said.

Trump has previously expressed interest in the Arctic territory of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. During a recent news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump did not rule out military action to gain control of Greenland or the Panama Canal. He also suggested economic pressure could be applied to encourage Canada to join the US as a state.

RENEWED PROPOSAL FOR GREENLAND



On Monday, Trump reignited his contentious proposal on his Truth Social platform, stating: "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed Trump's remarks, reiterating her country's stance on Greenland's autonomy.

STRAINED RELATIONS



German-US ties have also been tested by inflammatory remarks from Elon Musk, a close advisor to Trump. Musk has publicly criticized Chancellor Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and voiced support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of Germany's general elections on Feb. 23.

In response, Scholz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to NATO as a central pillar of security and underscored the importance of upholding the inviolability of borders. "This applies in the East and in the West. It is core to what we call Western values," he said.

As Trump's inauguration approaches on Jan. 20, European leaders brace for potential challenges to transatlantic relations.