Boy, 14, stabbed to death on bus in London

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in southeast London, police said Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus in Woolwich on Tuesday afternoon, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police were called at 1428GMT to reports of a stabbing on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Street near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene, but he died, said the police statement.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place while emergency services carry out inquiries, said police, adding no arrests have been made at this early stage.