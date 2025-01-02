Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe up by 14% last year

Russia's gas supplies to Europe through pipelines went up by 14% year-on-year in 2024 to 31.1 billion cubic meters.

The supplies from Russia to Europe reached 28.15 billion cubic meters in 2023, the state-run Tass news agency reported on Thursday, based on Gazprom data.

Gas supplies to western and central European countries via Ukraine stood at 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2024, up by 6% on a yearly basis.

Meanwhile, gas supplies to southern and southeastern European countries via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 23% to 16.7 billion cubic meters in 2024.

In December 2024 alone, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route went up 3% versus November.

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine for gas supply to Europe, which expired on Jan. 1, provided for the transportation of 40 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through Ukraine annually.

However, after Ukraine's refusal to extend the agreement, the Russian Gazprom is unable to supply gas through Ukraine and halted the operation on Wednesday.