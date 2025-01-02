European leaders condemn deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans

A military personnel stands near flowers on a fence near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., January 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Several European leaders condemned the deadly car-ramming attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, US, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans. There is no excuse for such violence," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X.

She emphasized the importance of unity, adding: "As authorities continue their investigation, we stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

Highlighting the historical connection between New Orleans and France, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the attack in New Orleans, calling it an act of "senseless hatred."

He expressed his sorrow, stating, "It is terrible news that people celebrating joyfully were torn from their lives or injured. We mourn with the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those hurt."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as a "shockingly violent attack" and extended his sympathies to those affected.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders, and the American people during this heartbreaking moment," he said on X.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also conveyed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the horrific attack in New Orleans. My thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured or who lost loved ones," he stated on X, reaffirming the alliance's commitment to collective security against such acts of violence.

A white Ford F-150 pickup truck plowed through the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans around 3.15 a.m. (0915GMT) Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 30 others.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas and Army veteran.