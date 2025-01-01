Bulgaria, Romania join EU’s Schengen zone

Bulgaria and Romania officially joined the Schengen zone on Wednesday, following a decision by the EU Council on Dec. 12, 2024.

Although the two countries gained Schengen access by air and sea in March 2024, their full integration was delayed due to vetoes from Austria, Hungary, and the Netherlands, which cited concerns over migration and corruption.

Austria eventually lifted its opposition, enabling their inclusion in the bloc's visa-free area for land travel.

However, Hungary announced on Monday that it would reinstate border controls with Romania starting Wednesday, citing threats to public order and internal security.

Bulgaria and Romania, EU members since 2007, had long sought Schengen membership, with their bids supported by a 2011 recommendation from the European Commission.

The Schengen area now spans 29 countries, including EU members and non-EU states such as Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland, facilitating seamless travel without border checks.









