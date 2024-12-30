2 injured in small plane crash in southern Germany: Report

Two people were injured in a small plane crash at Stuttgart's airport leading to major disruption in air traffic, BILD newspaper reported Monday.

The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed a few hundred meters from the runway while approaching the airport on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, while a passenger was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was already dark and foggy around the airport when the accident took place.

Flights at Stuttgart airport were suspended for about an hour and a half as a result of the emergency mission.

Airport police began investigations at the site of the accident, and experts from the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation were also called in.






