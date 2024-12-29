Milan banning outdoor smoking, with fines of €240 for violations

Milan is the first major Italian city to impose an almost complete ban on smoking in public, preparing to impose hefty fines for violations once the regulation enters effect at the turn of the year.



As of January 1, people may only smoke in public spaces if they are at least 10 metres away from other people, or potentially face fines of up to €240 ($250).



Italy's second-largest city banned smoking in playgrounds, cemeteries, bus stops, parks and sports facilities in 2021.



The new ban applies only to traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars or cigarillos, as people can still smoke electronic cigarettes outdoors.



The step implements a regulation passed by the city council several years ago in a bid to improve air quality and comes as other European cities also weigh banning outdoor smoking.



Milan, a key financial and economic hub with a population of more than 1.3 million, is one of Italy's most polluted cities.



The ban seeks to reduce health risks, with some 9,000 people in Italy dying annually due to tobacco use. Cigarette smoking in the Lombardy region makes up 7% of particulate emissions, according to official data.









