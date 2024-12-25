Pope Francis opens Holy Door to inaugurate 2025 Jubilee of Hope

Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican to widely-anticipated 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, announced official Vatican News agency on Tuesday night.

The Jubilee, a historic event taking place every 25 years, will conclude with the closing of the same Holy Door on Jan.6, 2026, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.

The origin of the custom goes back to Pope Martin V who, for the Extraordinary Jubilee of 1423, opened a Holy Door to enter the Lateran Basilica in Rome.

In St. Peter's Basilica , it was first used for the Jubilee of 1450.