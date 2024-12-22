Germany says Saudi Arabia warned about Magdeburg Christmas market attack suspect

German authorities revealed Sunday that Saudi Arabia had warned them about Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, the suspect in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack that killed five people and injured over 200, according to media reports.

Holger Muench, head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), told ZDF that the tip-off was received in November 2023, and proceedings were initiated in response.

The police in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhaltthen carried out appropriate investigative measures, he added.

Muench pointed out that the suspect had also made threats against public servants.

"He also had various contacts with the authorities and made insults and even threats. But he was not known when it came to acts of violence," Muench said.

Meanwhile, Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) said it was also warned about the suspect before the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market.

The tip-off was received via social media channels in late summer last year, the Bamf wrote on X.

"This, like every other of the numerous tip-offs, was taken seriously," it added.

The suspect in the Magdeburg attack is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor described as being anti-Islam and a supporter of the far-right and Zionism.

He came to Germany in 2006 and had been working as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg.

His social media posts often expressed concerns about the rise of Islam in Germany. He shared posts in support of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a far-right party opposed to Muslim immigration, and other anti-Islam groups in Europe. He is also said to have shared a map of the so-called "Greater Israel" that includes parts of the Turkish territory.