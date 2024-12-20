China urges US to end Cuba 'occupation,' shut Guantanamo prison

China on Friday called on the US to end its "illegal occupation" of Cuba and close the Guantanamo prison.

The US has "long unlawfully occupied part of Guantanamo Bay, and carried out arbitrary detention and used torture to extort confessions at the detention facility there," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a press briefing in Beijing.

His comments came after the US recently transferred several detainees out of Guantanamo prison.

"The US needs to immediately stop illegally occupying Cuba's territory, stop the bullying and blockade on Cuba, close the 'black site' and pull out of the base at Guantanamo as soon as possible, give the Cuban people's land back to them, and remove Cuba from the list of 'state sponsors of terrorism'," Lin said, according to a transcript released by ministry.

He said Washington has "repeatedly failed to keep its promise of closing this US-run concentration camp" which "will only add another stain to the poor US track record on human rights and expose the emptiness of US commitment to human rights."

In recent days, the US released several prisoners from Guantanamo, including two Malaysians and one Kenyan.

There are some 29 inmates still held inside the Guantanamo prison.

"The detention facility at Guantanamo Bay is Cuba's protracted wound. It is a living witness to more than a century of US illegal interference in Cuba. The US, while running massive arbitrary detention at Guantanamo," said the spokesman Lin.





