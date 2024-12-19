UKRAINES ZELENSKY PLEADS FOR UNITY BETWEEN THE EU AND THE US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday pleaded for the joint support of the European Union and the United States once US President-elect Donald Trump retakes office.



"We need very much the unity between the United States and the EU, and the countries of Europe. This is very important," Zelensky said, as he arrived at an EU leaders' meeting which he will attend as a guest.



"We need this unity to achieve peace," he said, adding that only together could the US and Europe "really stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and save Ukraine."



Zelensky said he plans to discuss Washington's support with Trump once he is back in office as having to do without US support would be "very difficult."













