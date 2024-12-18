EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war, Middle East at European Council

Leaders of European Union member states will discuss the war in Ukraine in all its dimensions and the latest developments in the Middle East as well as migration, Hungary's minister for European affairs said Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting in Brussels of the EU General Affairs Council, the last one under Hungary's EU presidency, Janos Boka said EU-UK relations were among the day's discussions at the council as he expressed that there is openness in the council to consider ways for strengthening the bloc's cooperation with the UK.

"We agreed that our approach should remain both pragmatic and forward-looking," he noted.

Boka also said the council adopted its general approach on the regulation establishing the Reform and Growth Facility for Moldova, which will support Moldova during the period from 2025 to 2027 by providing up to €285 million ($299 million) in grants and €1.5 billion in loans.

Turning to the European Council meeting that will take place later this week in Brussels, he noted that the EU leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine in all its dimensions, including the latest developments on the ground and continued support for Ukraine.

"The Middle East will be another key topic, with the discussion on the fast-evolving situation and the de-escalation efforts between Israel and Lebanon and the latest developments in Syria as well as in the Gaza Strip," he said.

The leaders will also hold talks on migration and other foreign policy issues, he added.

'NEW DYNAMIC IN THE WHOLE ENLARGEMENT PROCESS'



Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, said that EU ministers have adopted this year's conclusions on enlargement.

"So there is really a new dynamic in the whole enlargement process, and for sure, in the first half of next year and probably the second too, we will be able to open some new clusters," she added.

Saying that today, more than ever, "we are living a historic moment," Kos underlined that the bloc has a realistic prospect to bring one or more enlargement countries to the finish line during this commission's mandate.

She pointed out that Montenegro, Serbia and Albania signaled their "clear ambition" to close succession negotiations by the end of 2026 and 2027.

"I will continue supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia in their European path and continue to engage with them to support further reforms, which will allow to unlock the next steps in the process," noted Kos.

She added that relations with Türkiye were marked by a gradual re-engagement and concrete steps were taken towards constructive exchanges on issues of joint interest.

"The council sent an encouraging signal to Ukraine and Moldova, who are working hard towards the opening of the fundamental clusters early next year."