Milan to enforce strict smoking ban starting 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, smoking will be banned in the streets of Milan, Italy.

The municipality of Milan has announced that, beginning January 1, 2025, smoking in open public spaces will be prohibited. However, this ban will not apply if smokers are at least 10 meters away from other people. Those who violate the ban will face fines ranging from 40 to 240 euros.

The smoking ban is part of a series of measures gradually implemented since 2021. Previous regulations had already prohibited smoking at bus stops, in parks, and at sports facilities. The new rules aim to limit smoking in crowded public areas where a safe 10-meter distance cannot be maintained.

The Italian Tobacco Association has argued that the Municipality of Milan does not have the authority to enforce such a ban and that such measures should be discussed at the national level. They have taken the matter to court.