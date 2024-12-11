Germany criticizes China’s maritime movements around Taiwan

Germany on Wednesday criticized China's reported maritime movements around Taiwan, saying it could destabilize the region.

Berlin has noted with "concern the reports of the massive build-up of Chinese military forces around Taiwan. We are monitoring the situation closely. Stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea are of strategic importance for regional and global security, including in Europe," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sebastian Fischer told the press in Berlin.

"And to be clear, China's current military actions are dangerous and increase the tension and risk of accidental military clashes. We expect the People's Republic of China, as a responsible international actor, to contribute to peace and stability in the region through its behavior," he added.

On Tuesday, Taiwan claimed that China has deployed the largest naval fleet in decades in waters surrounding the island and the neighboring countries for military maneuvers.

In response to Taiwan's claim and whether Beijing is currently conducting or planning to hold military exercises around the island this week, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she recommended directing the question to the "relevant department in China for details."

The Taiwan question, she said, is China's internal matter, and it will "resolutely" defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China considers Taiwan its "break away" province, while Taipei insists on its independence.

Earlier, Taiwan's Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the scale of Beijing's naval deployment, ranging from Japan's southern islands to the South China Sea, is larger than that in 2022, Taiwan News reported.

Sun said the scale of this week's exercises "is the largest compared to the previous four" and poses a threat.