Scholz says Germany is and will remain centre for industry

Germany will defend its status as a location for big industry, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, after attending a works council meeting at Ford's production site in Cologne, where the U.S. carmaker plans to cut jobs.

"Germany is an industrial centre and will remain so," Scholz said.

The chancellor, who is fighting for a second term in snap elections in February, also called for Europe-wide sales incentives to spur the roll-out of electric-powered cars.