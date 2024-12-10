Death toll from fuel depot blast in Florence, Italy climbs to 5

The death toll from an explosion at a fuel depot near Florence, Italy, rose to five, local media reported Tuesday.

Three individuals initially reported missing were found dead, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

Of the nine injured, three remain in serious condition, suffering from severe burns and blunt-force trauma, local health authorities confirmed.

The blast, which occurred Monday at an Eni oil depot, was likely caused by a spill during tanker truck refueling, according to ANSA.

In response, labor unions representing workers at an Eni oil refinery in Livorno organized a two-hour strike Tuesday morning, with over 500 workers protesting the Florence incident.