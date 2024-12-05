French president accepts Premier Barnier’s resignation following no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier gestures after delivering a speech during a no-confidence vote against his government at the National Assembly, in Paris, France, 04 December 2024. (IHA Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accepted the toppled Prime Minister Michel Barnier's resignation, local media reported, citing a statement from the French presidency.

Barnier went to the Elysee presidential palace and handed in his resignation during a meeting with Macron, BFMT reported.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Barnier lost the trust of the National Assembly, or lower chamber of the French parliament, after the majority of lawmakers voted for a no-confidence motion, two days after he used his discretionary powers to pass the much-debated social security budget bill without voting in parliament.

Barnier and the members of his government will ensure their duties until the nomination of a new government, the statement reportedly added.