Greece prepares for more storms after deadly Bora

Cars piled up on a road following the passage of storm bora in Ialyssos, Rhodes, Greece, 01 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Greece is preparing for additional rain and storms after the Storm Bora, which hit the country over the past couple of days, subsides, local media reported on Tuesday.

The National Meteorology Service (EMY) warned that rain and storms will be particularly intense in Thessaly, the southern Aegean islands, the Sporades, northern Evia, the Cyclades, and the Dodecanese islands on Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday, the storms are expected to affect nearly the entire country, except for the regions of eastern Macedonia, Thrace, and the northern and eastern Aegean.

This new wave of rain and storms follows Storm Bora, which resulted in at least three deaths, disrupted the railway route between Athens and the northern port city of Thessaloniki, and caused severe flooding on the island of Rhodes.