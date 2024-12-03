BRITISH PREMIER PLEDGES TO RESTORE UKS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks next to Lord Mayor of London Alastair King during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall in London, Britain, December 2, 2024. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has outlined a vision for renewed global leadership and domestic growth, emphasizing the interconnectedness of economic stability, national security, and international alliances.

In his speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in London on Monday, he argued that challenges like global conflicts, climate change, and migration require Britain to act decisively at home and abroad.

"We will not dismiss those concerns. We will answer them... because, in this new era, we need to do things differently," he said.

He highlighted the erosion of the UK's global standing due to the recent neglect of key relationships and affirmed his commitment to rebuilding trust and partnerships.

Starmer pledged to restore Britain's role as a steadfast ally, particularly with the US and its European neighbors, while rejecting false choices between the two.

"The idea that we must choose between our allies. That somehow we're with either America or Europe is plain wrong. I reject it utterly. Attlee did not choose between allies. Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both," he said.

He emphasized the UK's historical and strategic bond with the U.S., NATO, and Europe, as well as the need to deepen alliances, including through defense cooperation like AUKUS and partnerships with Germany, France, and the Nordic and Baltic countries.

On security, he condemned Russia's war on Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine's defense is critical for global democracy, security, and stability.

The prime minister committed to modernizing Britain's military, increasing defense spending, and promoting technological leadership through international collaboration.

He linked foreign policy to domestic prosperity, arguing that strengthening global alliances and securing investment would unlock economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

He cited examples of progress, such as significant investments in clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure, while pledging to establish the UK as a global trade and innovation hub.

He also pledged a leadership role on global challenges, such as climate change, migration, and conflicts in Gaza and Syria, advocating for cooperation with a wide range of countries, including engaging China through direct dialogue.

Starmer concluded by urging Britain to reclaim its global influence through pragmatism and resolve while also addressing the concerns of the people.