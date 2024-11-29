PUTINS ESCALATION AIMED AT DISRUPTING PEACE EFFORTS: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday of intentionally escalating the war in Ukraine to disrupt efforts to end the conflict, particularly targeting potential diplomatic moves.

"Putin once again promoted his missiles-his readiness to kill and destroy ," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

"To the thousands of missiles that have already struck Ukraine, Putin clearly wants to add thousands more. He has no interest in ending this war. Moreover, Putin wants to prevent others from ending this war."

He emphasized that Russia's continued missile strikes, which have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure and civilian areas, are part of a broader strategy to pressure global leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump, to accept Russia's terms.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the ongoing devastation caused by Russian missile attacks, revealing that more than 90 missiles and nearly 100 drones had been launched, with many targeting energy infrastructure and civilian sites.

"Our people have been working all day, gradually restoring power in areas where outages occurred," he said.

He also thanked international allies, particularly the Netherlands and Norway, for providing additional military and financial support, with Norway pledging $3.2 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"On days like these, when we face massive Russian strikes, it is crucial to feel that our partners stand shoulder to shoulder with us," Zelenskyy said.

He also highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts, including talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and plans to speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskyy reiterated the importance of a united front to counter Putin's aggressive actions and prevent the war from dragging on indefinitely.

"We must respond together to Russia's attempt to make the situation more unbearable and prolong this war," he said.

"We are interested in peace — Ukraine and all our partners. Now is the time to strengthen our positions — the positions of Ukraine and our partners."

As the war intensifies, Zelenskyy also urged Ukrainian citizens to remain vigilant during air raids, reinforcing the importance of seeking shelter during missile threats.

"True peace is needed — peace through strength," he said. "We need unity with all our partners to ensure Russia loses and we achieve a lasting peace."



