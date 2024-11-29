Iran holds nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK

Diplomats from the UK, Germany, France, and Iran on Friday met to discuss bilateral issues, particularly Tehran's nuclear program and sanctions on the country.

Officials from the three European countries, which are signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, met with their Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi in Geneva.

"UK, French & German Political Directors met our Iranian counterpart @Gharibabadi in Geneva today to discuss Iran's nuclear programme & sanctions, bilateral issues &the regional situation," Christian Turner, political director at the UK Foreign Office, wrote on X.

He added that they agreed to continue diplomatic dialogue in the near future.

For his part, Gharibabadi called the talk "another round of candid discussions," mentioning that recent bilateral, regional and international developments, particularly the nuclear program and issues over possibly lifting sanctions from his country, were discussed during Friday's meeting.

"We are firmly committed to pursue the interests of our people, and our preference is the path of dialogue and engagement. It was agreed to continue diplomatic dialogue in near future," he wrote on X.

Analysts view these negotiations as a potential last-ditch chance to revive diplomacy on Iran's nuclear program before the return to the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, in less than two months. Trump in 2018 unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, and was known for his hardline stance and sanctions on Iran.

On Thursday, Gharibabadi and Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, held talks with EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora.

The meetings came amid growing urgency to resolve the nuclear impasse and against the backdrop of President-elect Donald Trump's impending Jan. 20 return to the White House.





















