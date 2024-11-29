Berlin must be held accountable for Israeli war crimes in Gaza: German intellectuals

A group of prominent German intellectuals on Friday said their country should be held accountable for Israeli crimes in Gaza and be forced to pay reparations for the massive destruction of the infrastructure of the enclave.

"The endless massacres that have taken place in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and Lebanon, which have been broadcast virtually as a live stream around the world over the last 14 months, oblige Germany to finally stop supporting Israel, be it military, diplomatic or legal," said Michael Barenboim of the Barenboim Said Academy at a press briefing in Berlin.

"Germany must stop supporting the annihilation of the Palestinian people and putting pressure on Israel in a way that stops the killing, maiming and destruction of Palestinian life immediately. The apocalyptic situation in Gaza leaves no room for hesitation," added Barenboim, acclaimed violinist and son of Daniel Barenboim, the world-renowned Argentine-Israeli pianist and conductor.

Barenboim's remarks were echoed by Prof. Hanna Kienzler of London's King's College. "Germany bears considerable complicity in the campaign of extermination ordered by the Israeli state in Gaza under the leadership of Netanyahu and Gallant and carried out by the Israeli army. Germany, therefore, shares responsibility for the long-term consequences of this genocide," she said.

Kienzler stressed that not only Israel but also Germany as a staunch ally of the Jewish state, must pay reparations to Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

"Due to Germany's role as an accomplice in these violations of international law, Germany must contribute to the reparation payments," Kienzler added.

Earlier this month, hundreds of German intellectuals had urged their government "to stop supporting the annihilation of Palestinians."

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past. The country has continued to back Israel despite arrest warrants for its premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In 2023, the German government approved €326.5 million ($356 million) worth of military equipment and war weapons to Israel. This year's official figure was below €15 million ($16.4 million).

Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and reduced the territory to ruins, which could take years to rebuild.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.