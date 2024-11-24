Memorial ceremony held on 32nd anniversary of the Mollin tragedy in Germany

A memorial ceremony was held in Molln in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state, to commemorate Turkish nationals Bahide Arslan, Yeliz Arslan and Ayse Yilmaz who were killed in a house set on fire by far-right extremists in 1992.

The ceremony was attended by Furkan Dulgar, deputy consul from Türkiye's Consulate General in Hamburg, Molln Mayor Ingo Schaeper, members of the Arslan family and residents.

Dulgar emphasized the importance of ensuring that intolerance acts are never forgotten and standing firmly against all forms of racism and xenophobia as a society.

Calling for zero tolerance toward intolerance, Dulgar expressed hope that no one would ever become a victim of hatred because of their origin, religion, or appearance.

"Their deaths left a wound that still hurts today and reminds us of our responsibility to remain vigilant," said Dulgar.

Some visited the site of the house that was set on fire 32 years ago, leaving flowers in memory of those who were killed.

The Nov. 23, 1992, arson attack in Molln claimed the lives of 10-year-old Yeliz Arslan, 14-year-old Ayse Yilmaz and 51-year-old Bahide Arslan.

The two Neo-Nazis responsible for the attack were sentenced to life in prison but were released after 15 years.