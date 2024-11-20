UK says will continue to seek two-state solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict

The UK will continue to seek a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict amid "catastrophic" situation in the Middle East, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said on Wednesday.

During the Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, Labour Party MP Andy McDonald cited last week's Human Rights Watch report showing how Israeli authorities are committing war crimes of forcible transfer in Gaza, which amounts to crimes against humanity.

Mentioning the crippling humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, McDonald asked whether the government acknowledges that Israel has carried out mass force displacement in Gaza, and will it take concrete measures on arms trade and against Israeli officials in order to prevent genocide and protect Palestinian lives.

In response, Rayner refrained from touching on any government plan regarding concrete measures on Israeli officials but recalled that the UK in September suspended some arms exports licenses to Israel.

On Sept. 2, the government announced that it was suspending 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning that there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

"The situation in the Middle East is catastrophic, and I know the whole house (parliament) is horrified at the terrible loss of civilian life," Rayner said, adding that they are calling "at every opportunity" for an immediate cease-fire with the release of the hostages and more aid into Gaza.

Rayner said they also urge Israel to ensure the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) can continue its life saving work.

Last month, Israel's parliament passed two bills banning the agency from the country and forbidding state cooperation with it.

Israel has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages. As many as 101 captives are still believed to be in Gaza. The military campaign has led to mass displacement, destruction, and shortage of necessities.

'WHY GOVERNMENT HAS DECLARED WAR ON BRITISH FARMERS'



Another topic of discussion in the parliament was the controversial inheritance tax and subsequent farmer protests. Conservative MP Alex Burghart, who is also the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the Labour Party government is "not doing anything" to bring down inflation, which has surged to 2.3%.

"This government is doing it to the British people, high tax, high inflation, low growth, low reform. There is a word for that ... it is Starmerism," he said.

Further pressed by Burghart on Tuesday's farmers' protest, the deputy premier said the government is "absolutely committed" to British farmers.

She said they have committed £5 billion ($6.3 billion) to the farming budget over the next two years, "largest ever amount" for sustainable food production In the UK.

In response, Burghart pushed further on changes in inheritance tax, a controversial issue that angered farmers across the country.

Thousands of farmers gathered outside the parliament on Tuesday to protest changes to inheritance tax for farmers announced in the Budget.

According to the changes, starting April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million ($1.26), which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20% - half the usual inheritance tax rate.

"We'll continue to support the farmers and we'll continue to invest in our public services to get Britain back on track," Rayner said.

Keir Mather, Labour MP for Selby, asked why the government "has declared a war on British farmers."

"This government hasn't declared war on farmers. The vast majority of farms will not pay any inheritance tax, and we have protected them. We have been as generous as we can, and the farmers rely on our public services like everybody else," Rayner responded.

"We inherited a £22 billion ($27.8 billion) black hole from the Conservatives who spent reserves three times over. We are investing in our schools, our hospitals, our public services and the housing."

Rayner answered in this week's session as Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Brazil at the G20 summit.