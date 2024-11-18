French farmers protest against EU-Mercosur trade agreement

French farmers staged protests across the country on Monday, expressing anger over the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which they fear will harm local agriculture by introducing unfair competition, according to local media.

The demonstrations, led by the agro-industry and farmers unions FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs, included symbolic acts such as roadblocks and fires dubbed "the flames of anger."

In the Ile-de-France region, protesters blocked parts of the N118 highway near Velizy, causing significant traffic congestion, Le Parisien reported.

According to the authorities in the city of Yvelines, while the right lane remained open, drivers were advised to avoid the area due to "very dense" traffic.

Tractors and other vehicles were stationed near the Petit Clamart exit, heightening the disruption.

Meanwhile, in the city of Avignon, around 30 tractors and over 100 farmers gathered at the Pont de l'Europe bridge.

Jordan Charransol, the head of the Jeunes Agriculteurs in the Vaucluse area, described the EU-Mercosur agreement as "a catastrophe for French agriculture."

- POLITICAL REACTIONS

The protests also sparked political commentary, with the vice president of the National Rally party, Sebastien Chenu, accusing French President Emmanuel Macron of betraying farmers.

Speaking on CNews and Europe 1, Chenu criticized Macron's handling of the EU-Mercosur agreement, alleging that the president's recent statements opposing the treaty were misleading.

"Macron has never been hostile to Mercosur, it aligns with his ultraliberal agenda," Chenu claimed, accusing Macron of failing to form a "blocking minority" with other EU countries.

He warned that the agreement would lead to a surge in imports of South American agricultural products, undercutting French farmers who adhere to stricter standards.

Chenu also condemned the European Commission's proposal to split the EU-Mercosur agreement into two parts -- trade and a framework accord -- as an "underhanded tactic" designed to push through the deal.

He voiced solidarity with farmers while emphasizing the need for non-violent demonstrations.

Protesters and their supporters argue that the EU-Mercosur agreement is part of a broader trend threatening rural livelihoods in France.

As the protests continue, unions have vowed to maintain pressure on the government to address their concerns and reconsider the trade deal.

Authorities have urged motorists to remain cautious and adapt their routes as protests are expected to persist.



