France faces Israel in football match amid record-low attendance due to security concerns

A UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel kicked off Thursday at the Stade de France in Paris amid record-low attendance due to security concerns.

Whistles echoed throughout the 80,000-seat stadium when Israel's national anthem was being played.

A group of Israeli hooligans with their faces covered attacked French fans, with around 50 people involved, said local broadcaster BFMTV.

Videos posted on social media showed Israeli supporters clashing with police and the stadium's security intervening.

The venue saw a notably low turnout for the Group A2 match, with only 20,000 tickets having been sold, giving the match a subdued atmosphere.

Tight security measures are in place, including 4,000 police officers, following last week's violence in Amsterdam when clashes broke out involving fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv before and after their match against Ajax.