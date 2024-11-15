10 perish in deadly fire at Spanish retirement home

At least 10 people died in northeastern Spain after a fire broke out early on Friday in a retirement home, according to media reports.

The blaze began at 5.00 a.m. local time (0400GMT) in the Jardines de Villafranca care home, located in the city of Zaragoza, Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing local officials in the Aragon region.

Ambulances, rescue workers, firefighters, civil protection units, and psychologists were immediately dispatched to the scene, with nearby hospitals put on alert.

A total of 82 people were at the retirement home at the time of the fire, authorities noted.

One person is also critically injured, sources also said.