Europe should commit to self-reliance, avoid trade conflict with US: Czech foreign minister

Europe must commit to self-reliance while steering clear of unnecessary trade conflicts with the US, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview.

Speaking to Czech Radio, Lipavsky said US President-elect Donald Trump is signaling a shift in Washington's priorities and America's focus may turn more toward China, adding Europe should therefore take greater responsibility for its own defense spending.

"We are going through a period of great change. This is not only about Donald Trump and the massive victory of the Republicans, who won a majority in both houses of the US Congress, but also the new European Commission coming in after the European elections and early elections in Germany. However, the victory of Donald Trump and the Republicans is a key change in foreign policy, and we must think and listen very carefully to what Trump says," he added.

He also pointed out that Trump's new economic policies might lead to tariff barriers that could affect Europe, stressing the need for Europe to reinforce its transatlantic ties while maintaining self-reliance and avoiding unnecessary trade disputes with the US.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Lipavsky suggested that Trump and his party should approach the situation with a realistic outlook.

"If we show (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that his aggression is effective, it will only encourage Russia to rearm and prepare its population for further hostile actions," he said.

"Any peaceful resolution must result in an outcome that Ukrainians support and does not reward Putin's aggression. While there are various possible scenarios, the essential factor is that Ukrainians agree with the solution," he added.









