Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of another settlement amid its ongoing offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Vovchenka, which is located in the Pokrovsk district, a major front in Moscow's ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Located about 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk city, Vovchenka is around 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) northeast of Kurakhove, which houses a thermal power station.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with the area around Pokrovsk seeing heightened activity.

The city serves as a key logistics hub for Ukraine's army in the Donetsk region, which borders Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.



