'Freedom Festival' marks 35th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

The German capital Berlin marks the 35th anniversary on Saturday of the fall of the Berlin Wall which once divided the city.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part in a central commemorative event at the Berlin Wall Memorial. Berlin's governing mayor, Kai Wegner, will give a speech.



Tens of thousands of visitors are expected at the "Freedom Festival."



In a huge open-air installation, 5,000 posters will be displayed in the city centre along the former course of the Wall.



They combine the demands of demonstrators in autumn 1989 with today's aspirations and were created in workshops in schools, church parishes, associations or cultural projects.



A concert is planned for the evening along the 4-kilometre route.



According to the organizers, 700 professional and amateur musicians will play a "Soundtrack of Freedom" at the same time on various stages.



This soundtrack includes songs by the rock band Silly, which has its roots in the former East Germany, as well as the late David Bowie and German singer Marius Müller-Westernhagen. The lyrics will be displayed on screens all along the route so that the audience can sing along.



