France to deploy 4,000 police for Nations League football match against Israel

France will deploy 4,000 police personnel for Thursday's UEFA Nations League match against the Israeli national football team, French daily Le Monde reported on Saturday.

Nearly 2,600 gendarmes and police officers are expected to be on duty around Saint-Denis' Stade de France where Group A2 runners-up France will host Israel in a Nations League match.

Plainclothes police officers will also be in the stands of the stadium.

Located in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, the Stade de France is the largest French stadium as it accommodates around 81,000 people.

The French elite riot police, the CRS (Republican Security Corps), will also work throughout Paris.

About 4,000 law enforcers will be mobilized in both Paris and Saint-Denis to provide security of the Israeli team, and the hotel where Israeli national team will stay will be under surveillance by police units.

The closest rows to the football field of the Stade de France will remain unoccupied during the match to avoid a pitch invasion.

To manage the crowd and protect property and people, France deployed at least 6,800 police and military personnel for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France.

Real Madrid won the 2022 title, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Saint-Denis final.

France on Friday voiced its opposition to relocating the upcoming France vs. Israel match, claiming that doing so would represent giving in to threats of violence and antisemitism.

"Some have called for the relocation of the France-Israel match. I do not accept this: France will not back down, as this would be akin to surrendering to threats of violence and antisemitism," Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in a statement on X.

France should not succumb to such pressures, he said, emphasizing the importance of keeping the match as scheduled.

At his request, Retailleau said Paris police chief Laurent Nunez had taken the necessary security measures to ensure the match proceeds at the Stade de France.

The France vs. Israel match will kick off at 1945GMT. France would secure a berth in the Nations League quarterfinals if they beat Israel.

Didier Deschamps' France have nine points in four matches to be in the second spot in the group led by Italy.

Coached by Luciano Spalletti, Italy have 10 points.

France's opponents Israel lost all their four games to bottom Group A2.

