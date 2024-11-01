Homemade bomb explosion leaves 1 dead in Greece

A homemade bomb explosion in an apartment in the Ambelokipi neighborhood of Athens, Greece, resulted in one death on Friday.

Greek police announced that the explosion originated from a bomb prepared by the deceased in the living room of the apartment.

Authorities seized two handguns, a loaded magazine, mobile phones, and various digital evidence from the site of the explosion.

Counter-terrorism teams investigating the incident are considering the possibility of a connection to terrorism. A wounded woman was also found at the scene.







