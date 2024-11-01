 Contact Us
News Europe

Homemade bomb explosion leaves 1 dead in Greece

A homemade bomb explosion in an apartment in the Ambelokipi neighborhood of Athens resulted in one death on Friday. Greek police reported that the bomb was prepared by the deceased in the living room.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published November 01,2024
Subscribe
HOMEMADE BOMB EXPLOSION LEAVES 1 DEAD IN GREECE

A homemade bomb explosion in an apartment in the Ambelokipi neighborhood of Athens, Greece, resulted in one death on Friday.

Greek police announced that the explosion originated from a bomb prepared by the deceased in the living room of the apartment.

Authorities seized two handguns, a loaded magazine, mobile phones, and various digital evidence from the site of the explosion.

Counter-terrorism teams investigating the incident are considering the possibility of a connection to terrorism. A wounded woman was also found at the scene.