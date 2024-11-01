Some 100,000 recently displaced from North Gaza: UN

Some 100,000 people recently displaced from North Gaza are sheltering in schools, buildings, or makeshift sites in Gaza City, said a UN spokesman on Friday.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that in North Gaza governorate, virtually all incoming supplies and humanitarian services have ceased," Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a briefing.

"This is due to the ongoing siege imposed by Israeli security forces, as well as insecurity limited supplies and the displacement of aid workers," he added.

About 75,000 people are estimated to remain in North Gaza governorate, Dujarric said.

"With no electricity or fuel allowed since October 1, only two of eight water wells in Jabalia refugee camp remain functional, just partially," he added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 43,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 101,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.














