BRITAINS KING CHARLES AND QUEEN CAMILLA TO ATTEND SYDNEY CHURCH ON ROYAL TOUR

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend Sydney church on royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their official tour in Australia on Sunday with a service at St Thomas' Anglican Church in North Sydney, where they will meet local residents and children from the church's Sunday school. This marks Charles' inaugural overseas visit as sovereign, following his recent appointment to honorary military ranks ahead of a fleet review in Sydney Harbour next week.

Published October 20,2024
The royal couple will be met by the Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel and children from the church's Sunday school.

After the service, the Australian public will have the first opportunity to meet Charles and Camilla since they on Friday night.

Charles is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, and his first major foreign trip since being .

Australia appointed Charles, 75, to the honorary ranks of admiral of the navy, field marshal of the army and marshal of the air force on Saturday, ahead of a fleet review on Sydney Harbour next week.