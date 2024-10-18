Migration is challenge facing all Europeans: European Council chief

EU leaders on Thursday reaffirmed that it is essential to "firmly combat" illegal and irregular migration," as migration is a challenge facing all Europeans, the president of the European Council said Thursday.

Charles Michel noted at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels that during a meeting, the leaders had an "extremely deep" discussion on the migration issue.

Michel stressed that they are determined to act together in a more operational manner to tackle the issue more seriously.

"One thing is clear, irregular migration needs to be reduced," he added.

Von der Leyen noted that the focus was more on the "external dimension" of migration as they see "migratory pressure" that continues to evolve.

"So we need to continue on the work that we are doing," she said, adding that they will soon present a new legislative proposal.

Von der Leyen said they discussed "innovative ways" to counter illegal migration with different options, including reviewing the concept of a safe third country and the idea of developing return hubs outside the EU.

Along with migration, the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine were two key issues discussed during the meeting.

On Ukraine's "victory plan," Michel said it is a presentation that makes the pressing needs of the Ukrainians clear, particularly militarily and financially.

"We are serious in our intent to reinforce Ukraine, because reinforcing Ukraine is reinforcing ourselves," he noted. "So the plan makes it clear what material and finance is needed and rapidly."

Von der Leyen also expressed support for Zelenskyy's plan.

On the Middle East, both leaders reiterated "Israel's right to defend itself" in line with international law, and their demand for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

"We all agree that what is going on in Gaza, from a humanitarian point of view, is a catastrophe, it's a disaster," Michel noted.

Touching on Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, he pointed out respect for UN resolutions on Lebanon.

"We condemn the attacks against UNIFIL," Michel noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a separate news conference after the meeting that all EU leaders agreed that a further escalation in the region must be avoided.

"We once again called for a cease-fire in combination with the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages by Hamas," he said, touching on the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza that must improve dramatically."

European Council said, following the leaders meeting, that it is "deeply alarmed" by the dramatic military escalation in the Middle East and the risk it represents for the entire region.

The European Council also expressed "utmost concern" for the military escalation in Lebanon, and deplored the unacceptable number of civilian casualties.









