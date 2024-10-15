Over half of low-paid Londoners rely on foodbanks, new report reveals

More than half of Londoners earning below the "real living wage" have relied on foodbanks in the past year, according to a report commissioned by the Living Wage Foundation (LWF).

The Survation poll, cited by the Evening Standard, revealed that 23% of low-paid workers in London used foodbanks weekly, while an additional 28% reported occasional visits.

The findings underscore the financial challenges faced by approximately 574,000 Londoners who earn less than £13.15 (over $17) per hour—the minimum rate calculated as necessary to cover living costs in the capital.

The report also found that more than 36% of these workers have skipped meals regularly for financial reasons over the past year.

In response to these alarming figures, the government stated it is "changing the rules to put more money in working people's pockets," with the aim of reducing foodbank dependency, which it described as "unacceptable."

Additionally, the survey found that 45% of low-paid Londoners feel financially worse off than a year ago, while only 16% reported feeling "somewhat better off."

The findings highlight the difficulty of meeting basic needs in one of the world's most expensive cities, even as around 15,000 businesses across the UK—including 4,000 in London—have voluntarily signed up to pay the LWF's real living wage.

The LWF report calls for urgent action to tackle growing financial inequality as many workers continue to struggle despite steady employment.