 Contact Us
News Europe

Russia claims it took control of village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Russia announced on Monday that it has regained control of the village of Levadne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, nearly 110 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia city. This village was previously retaken by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive in June 2023, and Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to Russia's claim.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published October 14,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA CLAIMS IT TOOK CONTROL OF VILLAGE IN UKRAINE’S ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of a village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Levadne, located almost 110 kilometers (68.3 miles) east of Zaporizhzhia.

The village was previously retaken by Ukrainian forces during Kyiv's counteroffensive in June last year, after it was captured by Moscow in the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.