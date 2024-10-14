Russia claims it took control of village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of a village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Levadne, located almost 110 kilometers (68.3 miles) east of Zaporizhzhia.

The village was previously retaken by Ukrainian forces during Kyiv's counteroffensive in June last year, after it was captured by Moscow in the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.