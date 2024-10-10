Putin relieves Antonov of his duties as Russia’s ambassador to US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday relieved Anatoly Antonov of his duties as Russia's ambassador to the U.S., according to a decree published on the governmental portal.

The decree does not specify who will succeed Antonov in the role.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Monday that Antonov's return does not signify a downgrade in the level of diplomatic relations between Russia and the U.S.

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. announced on Saturday that Antonov had concluded his tenure and returned to Moscow.

Antonov, 69, has served as Russia's ambassador to the US since 2017. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1978.

From 2004 to 2011, he led the Foreign Ministry's Department for Security and Disarmament. He then served as deputy defense minister from 2011 to 2016, before being appointed deputy foreign minister in December 2016.



