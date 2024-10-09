Over 9M in UK facing extreme poverty, report warns of escalating hunger crisis

More than nine million people in the UK are living in such severe poverty that they are increasingly dependent on charity food handouts, according to a new research from the Trussell Trust.

The charity's report warns that Labour's manifesto pledge to end food bank dependency will fail unless urgent action is taken to tackle the root causes of low household incomes.

The report found that one million more people are living in what it defines as "hunger and hardship"-those surviving on incomes at least 25% below the relative poverty line-compared to five years ago.

This brings the total number in this category to more than nine million, a sharp rise from two decades ago. These individuals regularly struggle to afford essentials such as food, heating, and clothing.

Children are disproportionately affected by this crisis, with one in five UK youngsters at risk of hunger and hardship. Larger families, particularly those with three or more children, face even greater vulnerability, with a third at high risk of relying on charity food, according to the report.

Emma Revie, CEO of the Trussell Trust, expressed deep concern over the surge in food bank dependency. "It's 2024, and we're facing historically high levels of food bank need. As a society, we cannot allow this to continue. We must not let food banks become the new norm," she stated.



