Russian state-owned broadcaster says its online services targeted in cyberattack

Russia's state-owned broadcasting company on Monday said that its online services were targeted in an overnight cyberattack.

"On the night of Oct. 7, VGTRK's (the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company's) online services were subjected to an unprecedented hacker attack," the company said, according to state news agency Tass.

The company said that no significant damage was inflicted due to the attack, and added that its specialists are working to alleviate its effects.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told journalists in the capital Moscow that specialists of the company are currently working to "find out all the circumstances and understand where the traces lead."

No further information has yet been provided on who is behind the cyberattack.