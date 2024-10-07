Russia has not lowered diplomatic ties with U.S., Kremlin clarifies

Russia has not lowered diplomatic relations with the U.S., the Kremlin clarified on Monday, downplaying the return of the country's ambassador in Washington to Moscow after his tenure ended, saying his replacement will be appointed "in a timely manner."

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing the country's embassy in Washington, that Ambassador Anatoly Antonov left the U.S. at 5 pm local time (2100GMT) without leaving a successor to his post, which he assumed in 2017.

Antonov's departure comes at a time when the two countries' relations are at the lowest ebb in recent years.

"No, of course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow, responding to a question about whether Russia has lowered the level of diplomatic relations with the U.S.

He also denied that a meeting is scheduled between Antonov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.





