Israeli tourists attack pro-Palestinian rally on Greek island of Rhodes

A group of Israeli tourists attacked a solidarity rally with Palestine and Lebanon on the Greek island of Rhodes, local media reported on late Thursday.

The rally, which was called by a major trade union of the island, included various student groups and the Peace Committee of Rhodes, among others. The incident took place in Cyprus Square, local news outlet 902.gr announced.

A group of about 20 Israeli tourists, who were close by, started shouting slogans and swearing as soon as they saw Palestinian flags, it added.

The group then threatened the demonstrators, saying, "We will cut your throats!" and "We will kill you!" and attacked them physically.

The attempt to break up the rally failed when the Israelis were countered by the demonstrators and bystanders, who pushed them away.

Police at the scene reportedly enabled the Israelis' attack by doing nothing to stop them.

Nearly a year ago, last Oct. 7, Israel began a relentless offensive against the Gaza Strip that has so far killed nearly 42,000 people and injured nearly 97,000, most of them women and children, according to official figures.

Accused of genocide in international court, Israel also displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

In recent weeks Israel has also stepped up its attacks on neighboring Lebanon, killing some 2,000 people and injuring nearly 9,400, with some 1.2 million displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.