3 killed in daylight shooting in Lisbon

Three people, including two men and a woman, were shot dead in broad daylight in Portugal's capital Lisbon on Wednesday, with the assailants fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The shooting occurred in Penha de Franca district, an old working-class neighborhood.

Police confirmed that three male suspects are at large, though the motive behind the killings remains unclear.

Local media reported that two of the victims sustained head injuries, indicating a possible execution-style attack.

Such incidents are uncommon in Portugal, known as one of the safest countries in the world.

However, violent crime has seen an uptick recently. According to the Global Peace Index, Portugal ranks as the seventh most peaceful country globally.

Yet the country's latest national security report shows a 5.6% increase in violent crime from 2022, with over a third of the 14,022 cases recorded in greater Lisbon.







