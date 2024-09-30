Wildfire kills 2, burns homes in central Greece

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning next to the village of Kallithea, near Corinth, Greece, September 30, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Two people died in a wildfire that spread to residential areas in Greece's central province of Corinthia, local media reported on Monday.

Two men, aged 35 and 40, died while on their way to help save livestock from the fire, according to public broadcaster ERT, which cited the province's deputy mayor Anastasios Giolis.

The fire front was estimated to have extended to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) in four main directions, it added.

Several homes in the village of Ano Loutra have already been razed by the flames, with the local Fire Department issuing an evacuation order for more settlements in the region, including Pyrgos and Karfiotissa.

Hundreds of firefighters aided by land and aerial vehicles, as well as volunteers, are working to contain the blaze, ERT noted.