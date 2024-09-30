All flights canceled at Brussels Airport on Tuesday due to strike

Passengers walk at Brussels Airport during a national strike, in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

All flights scheduled for Tuesday at Brussels Airport in Belgium have been canceled due to a strike by security personnel, airport officials announced Monday.

The strike, set for October 1, is expected to cause significant operational disruptions, according to the airport's statement.

To ensure passenger and staff safety, airlines, in coordination with the airport, decided to cancel all outbound flights on Tuesday.

Affected passengers will be contacted by their respective airlines, and those with departing flights have been advised not to come to the airport.

While some incoming flights may still operate, there is a risk of cancellations, and passengers traveling to Brussels are urged to check their flight status.

The strike is expected to impact around 50,000 passengers.

Security staff have raised concerns about an increased workload and deteriorating working conditions. They are calling for improvements to the airport's infrastructure, public transportation options, and rest areas.

This strike follows a similar walkout at Belgium's Charleroi Airport on Sept. 12-13, which resulted in the cancelation of all flights due to strikes by employees in baggage handling, check-in, refueling, and security services.

















